Construction approved for phase of levee walking, bike path that will connect downtown to L'Auberge

A 12.5-mile paved walking and bike path atop the River Road levee will stretch from downtown Baton Rouge to L’Auberge Casino and Hotel by the end of next year, according to a report from the Baton Rouge Business Report.

The Metro Council approved a $1.65 million contract during its December 13 meeting to construct a 6.8-mile portion of the path that will run from BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center to Ben Hur Road. That stretch on top of the levee is currently covered with gravel. The money was appropriated more than two years ago. The majority of the money for the project, $1 million, comes from federal funds. The rest of the money, $650,000, was funded through the city-parish road improvements dedicated half-cent tax.

RELATED: List of recreational bike trails in Greater Baton Rouge

The new 6.8-mile paved portion will be the third phase of a long-running project and will connect the first two phases, four miles between Lafayette Street and Farr Park and a 1.3-mile section between Ben Hur and L’Auberge, that was completed in 2014. The first two phases of the paved levee path were finished in the mid-2000s, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.

“This means you’ll be able to park your car at the casino and ride atop the levee all the way to downtown and back, which is nearly 25 miles,” Metro Councilman and avid cyclist, Buddy Amoroso, told the business magazine.

Amoroso told the Baton Rouge Business Report that city leaders have the idea of a final three-mile paved stretch from L’Auberge to the East Baton Rouge/Ascension Parish line but currently, there no funds available for that project.

Click here to see the full article from the Baton Rouge Business Report

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.