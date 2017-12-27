Woman arrested for reportedly biting EMS workers, one of which needed stitches

A St. Gabriel woman is now behind bars after reportedly attacking several EMS workers, causing one of them to get stitches.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called out to Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Summa Avenue Tuesday night by Acadian Ambulance staff in need of help. Upon arrival, officers reportedly saw the suspect, Crystal Arnold, 28, being restrained by three staff members. Officers also saw that a fourth staff member had an injured hand.

The victim says Arnold attacked them while in the back of the ambulance. Two of the victims were reportedly scratched by Arnold, while two others were hit and bitten. One victim sustained a deep cut to her finger that required stitches. After receiving an x-ray, it was also revealed that the victim's finger was broken due to the bite.

Arnold also reportedly knocked a hole in an inside panel of the ambulance. She claims she does not remember what happened.

Arnold is charged with three counts of battery of emergency services personnel, second degree battery, and criminal damage to property.

