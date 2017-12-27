Baton Rouge law firm offering free Uber rides on New Year's Eve

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is offering free rides with Uber on New Year's Eve in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

All you have to do is sign up here, then on New Year's Eve, you'll be sent an Uber promo code for your free ride home. The promo code will provide a free ride within the city limits of Baton Rouge or New Orleans for up to $25.

There is a limit of one ride per person. The promo code will be valid from 11 p.m. on December 31 to 3 a.m. on January 1. For more information about the promotion, click here.

For details about New Year's Eve events in Baton Rouge, click here.

