Two teens reportedly beaten for talking to girl at Christmas Eve bonfire event

The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.

La'Quesha Scott, the mother of one of the victims, said her 15-year-old son, Sam, was beaten by a group of men after talking to a white girl at the event. She added her son was released from the hospital Wednesday and gave a statement to the sheriff's office. She also said the other victim of the incident is her son's 17-year-old cousin, Shannon Dumas.

La'Quesha Scott took to Facebook after the incident, alleging that four or five men attacked the two teenagers. While investigators said they have no suspects at this time, they are confident they will find out who did this since there were so many people at the event that night. The place was filled with hundreds of people Sunday night, meaning there are dozens of potential witnesses, but as of Wednesday evening, there were still no arrests in the case. That's why the families of the victims said they brought it to social media.

"It feels like it's about to be a pushover and we're not going to let that go like that," said Lahoma Dumas, the mother of the 17-year-old.

Lahoma Dumas said she was horrified Sunday night. Her son, Shannon, was taken to the hospital after a brutal beating, but 17 stitches later, he's doing fine. The teen said he still doesn't understand why the fight ever started.

"A white girl started talking to one of my black friends and they were running it with each other and she had a boyfriend and her boyfriend got mad," Shannon Dumas explained.

From there, Shannon Dumas said the conversation escalated and more people gathered around.

"And I asked him if he wanted to fight and he said, 'Yeah,' so he was like yeah, so I took my jacket off and when I took my jacket off, somebody hit me with a bottle and I fell and they hit me again and I fell again and they started jumping me," Shannon Dumas added.

He and his cousin, who was also injured, insist they did not throw the first punches. They said five or six white teenagers surrounded them and attacked.

"The dude's friends ended up sneaking me from behind and they had pulled me by the hood of my jacket," Sam Scott said.

Sam Scott has already been interviewed by police and given names of the boys he said were responsible, but the mothers feel like the case is not being taken seriously.

"Down here, to me, it's like when you're white, you're right."

"I feel like if they would have done that to them, they would have been in jail the same night."

"To me, nothing is being done and it's not right. They could have taken my son from me that night. All I want is justice."

In the meantime, they're taking the case to social media. A post has already been shared over 1,000 times. They're asking anyone who saw what happened to step up.

"Any witnesses out there, y'all should come forward. If y'all have pictures or videos of whomever or video of them doing this, come out and let us know. Let the police know. Let the news know," said Lahoma Dumas.

"I want to get people in jail for it," said Sid Berthelot, deputy chief with the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office. "Totally uncalled for, what happened. It's a shame. We're going to bring the people who did this to justice."

The investigation is ongoing and Berthelot added the sheriff's office is aware of Scott's Facebook post and is taking this incident very seriously.

