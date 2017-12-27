La. attorney general spearheads 11 state coalition against sanctuary cities

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has joined West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in filing a brief urging a federal appeals court to overturn a lower court ruling and to enforce President Donald Trump's executive order regarding sanctuary cities.

The brief, which has been signed be 11 attorneys general, argues that the establishment of sanctuary cities would undermine Trump's immigration enforcement authority, which is given to the president and congress via the Constitution. A lower court recently ruled against the president, prompting these 11 attorneys general to file this brief to the federal appeals court.

"Sanctuary cities undermine the rule of law and rob our law enforcement officers of the tools they need to effectively protect our communities. We have seen too many crimes occur against our own state's citizens due to sanctuary city policies; which is why I have been actively fighting back against these policies since taking office," said Landry.

Trump's executive order tells U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to make sure sanctuary cities do not receive grant money from some federal programs. The order also encourages states to comply with existing federal law that promotes voluntary cooperation between federal and state officials.

Earlier in the year, Landry and Morrisey led a multi-state coalition defending Trump's executive order about sanctuary cities.

"As I have said before, the president and congress are given the power to enforce the president's executive order while still being considerate of states' rights. This issue is a common sense issue, aimed strictly at protecting our citizens," said Landry.

Joining the attorneys general from Louisiana and West Virginia in this effort are the attorneys general from the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Kansas

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Texas

To read the full brief, click here.

