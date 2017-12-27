Jewelry company Alex and Ani's president, finance boss leave

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Fashion jewelry maker Alex and Ani says its president and chief financial officer have left the Rhode Island-based company.
Company attorney Mark Geragos tells the Providence Journal president Cindy DiPietrantonio and chief financial officer Bob Woodruff moved on after their one-year contracts with the company expired. He says neither was fired.
DiPietrantonio and Woodruff are the latest in a series of executives to depart the Cranston-based company.
Former CEO Giovanni Feroce left Alex and Ani in March 2014. His successor, Harlan Kent, stayed for less than a year. Former chief operating officer Jayne Fitzpatrick-Conway joined the company in 2014 and left in 2016. Former senior vice president of sales Dan Sills also departed in 2016.
Geragos says the company expects 2017 will break sales records.
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com
