BRPD Deputy Chief of Police ousted

As the flu virus takes an even stronger hold on Louisiana, there’s a greater risk more people could get infected.More >>
As the flu virus takes an even stronger hold on Louisiana, there’s a greater risk more people could get infected.More >>
A 12.5-mile paved walking and bike path atop the River Road levee will stretch from downtown Baton Rouge to L’Auberge Casino and Hotel by the end of next year, according to a report from the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
A 12.5-mile paved walking and bike path atop the River Road levee will stretch from downtown Baton Rouge to L’Auberge Casino and Hotel by the end of next year, according to a report from the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that started at a house in Pointe Coupee Parish early Wednesday morning.More >>
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that started at a house in Pointe Coupee Parish early Wednesday morning.More >>
A St. Gabriel woman is now behind bars after reportedly attacking several EMS workers, causing one of them to get stitches.More >>
A St. Gabriel woman is now behind bars after reportedly attacking several EMS workers, causing one of them to get stitches.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Disneyland isn't sure when the power will be back on, but evacuation from the rides is orderly.More >>
Disneyland isn't sure when the power will be back on, but evacuation from the rides is orderly.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
Former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.More >>
Former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.More >>
It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.More >>
It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
Ken Lamkin’s home surveillance video captured someone stealing roughly $400 worth of decorations from outside his home.More >>
Ken Lamkin’s home surveillance video captured someone stealing roughly $400 worth of decorations from outside his home.More >>