BRPD Deputy Chief of Police ousted

BRPD Deputy Chief of Police David Hamilton has been ousted from that coveted position but will remain on the force as a sergeant. (Source: BRPD)

The move comes just days before Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is expected to name a new Chief of Police for the department.

Interim Baton Rouge Police Chief Jonathan Dunnam made the decision regarding Hamilton, who has put in the deputy chief role exactly three years ago today.

The deputy chief of police position requires an evaluation by the police chief every three years to determine if that person will remain in the position for another three years.

Dunnam says he evaluated Hamilton and informed him Tuesday that he would no longer be in that role.

“I just feel like it’s best if the new chief chooses who is best for that position,” Dunnam said. “I don’t want to tie the hands of the new chief by appointing him (Hamilton) to a new three-year position if he might not be the person the new chief wants,” Dunnam added.

Hamilton’s pay will also be reduced but WAFB is awaiting a response about what the new pay rate will be.

Starting in 2018, BRPD will move from having just one deputy chief to having three.

The position, which is just under the position of chief, currently oversees multiple areas including personnel, intelligence, homeland security, internal affairs, legal, public affairs and more. Going forward, the three deputy chiefs will split up those responsibilities.

Hamilton is eligible to apply for any of the three new deputy chief positions, Dunnam said.

Mayor Broome, who campaigned on a promise to bring new leadership to the police department, is expected to name the new chief by Friday.

Five men are finalists for the job. A copy of their resumes can be found here.

