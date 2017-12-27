Connecticut news radio veteran Fran Schneidau dies at 79

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A longtime WCBS radio reporter whose distinctive voice could be heard delivering Connecticut news for 39 years has died. Fran Schneidau had retired from WCBS Newsradio 880 in February and was 79 years old.
The New York-based station announced her death on Wednesday but didn't disclose the cause of it.
Schneidau once was a stockbroker on Wall Street. She began her radio career at WICC-AM in Bridgeport before moving in 1978 to WCBS-AM, where she would become the Connecticut bureau chief.
Earlier this year, Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proclaimed Feb. 3 as Fran Schneidau Day in Connecticut.
The governor credits Schneidau with doing her job "with class, reputability and her own trusted style." He says she was respected by "young and upcoming reporters who consistently cite her as an inspiration."
