Identity of suspect sought in theft of two TVs from Watson store

Authorities in Livingston Parish are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect accused of stealing two TVs last month.

The suspect allegedly entered the Walmart in Watson on November 10 and left the store without paying for two 65-inch televisions. Surveillance photos show him leaving the store's parking lot in an older model white Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or this crime is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

