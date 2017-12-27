'Something did survive' California wildfires: Goldfish

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - What Logan Hertel and his friends found in the scorched remains of their Northern California neighborhood wasn't a photo album, wedding ring or even a skittish cat separated from its family for months.
What they discovered were goldfish - plain, sickly and living off ash in a grimy tub.
Somehow the unspectacular goldfish had survived infernos that had wiped out neighborhoods, and Hertel was determined to reunite the fish with their owners, he told The Mercury News of San Jose.
"I could picture myself in their shoes," said Hertel, a 21-year-old student at Santa Rosa Junior College, "and knowing that if I lost everything, even knowing something this small is alive would be kind of important to me."
Wildfires in October swept through Sonoma, Napa and other counties in and around wine country, killing 44 people and destroying thousands of homes. Entire neighborhoods were leveled.
Lisa Hertel made signs Tuesday with her number and a photo of her son Logan rescuing the goldfish. She taped them around the rubble of the home where the fish were found.
The Hertels were lucky that their house wasn't damaged. But she knows other people lost mementos, keepsakes and photos, which is why she wants to get the fish back to their owners.
"Something actually did survive," Lisa Hertel added, "and somebody cared enough to get the fish and save them."
___
Information from: San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News, http://www.mercurynews.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.More >>
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.More >>
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeMore >>
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeMore >>
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchMore >>
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchMore >>
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteMore >>
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteMore >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>