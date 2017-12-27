FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, Cold

YOUR QUICKCAST:

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cold; isolated PM light rain - a high of 45°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy - a few showers possible - cold, a low of 38°

THURSDAY: Cloudy, 20% coverage of light rain - northerly winds, a high 47°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies - dry - a "bit" warmer, a high of 56°

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds; spotty/isolated showers; cool - a high of 55°

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Mostly cloudy; 40% light rain - a high of 49°

NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT: Cloudy, cold - areas of light rain (?) - a low of 32°

MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Areas of light rain (?) during the morning; decreasing clouds - cold, a high of 39°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

1. Unseasonably cold end to the month of December and 2017 … afternoon temperatures will continue to trend "significantly below" the average/normal high for late December (63°)

2. Areas of light rain - off and on Wednesday and early Thursday - will mean extremely disagreeable “outside weather" … it was good that we had such a sunny, cool Christmas Day for all the kiddos and their new bikes!

3. At this point in time, there is still considerable disagreement on the eventual evolution of the our next weather system, heading in our direction this weekend …

4. The uncertainty is largely dependent on the timing of this strong northern cold front and the fact that rain is expected along the progression of the front

5. This could allow for the "potential" of a short window of time late Sunday night (New Year’s Eve) into very early Monday morning (New Year’s Day) where a "wintry mix" could occur … again, our long range forecast models are NOT in agreement regarding this specific part of our forecast!!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: NE winds, 20 - 25 knots; Seas, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through late Wednesday night

Inland Lakes: NE winds, 15 - 20 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION through late Wednesday night

TIDES FOR DECEMBER 28:

High Tide: 7:23 p.m. +0.7

Low Tide: 4:16 a.m. -0.1

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR DECEMBER 27 … 82° (2016); 22° (1935)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR DECEMBER 27 … 63°; 42°

SUNRISE: 7 a.m.

SUNSET: 5:12 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.