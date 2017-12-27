Louisiana Workforce Commission, Ochsner Health System partner to create LPN apprenticeship program

Ochsner Health System has partnered with the Louisiana Workforce Commission to develop a new apprenticeship program to people with healthcare experience to become Licensed Practical Nurses, the LWC announced Wednesday.

The new Ochsner LPN Registered Apprenticeship Program is accredited by the Louisiana State Board of Practical Nurse Examiners. The 12-month program will be offered through Northshore Technical Community College and feature classroom and clinical learning. Graduates will earn an associate’s degree in practical nursing.

Officials say the program was made possible due a 2016 federal grant awarded to the LWC to increase the state’s number of registered apprenticeship programs. The program was also created because Ochsner also needed a way to move graduates from the Medical Assistant program into higher positions.

Current employees of Ochsner Health System, graduates of its Medical Assistant program, and qualified military veterans will make up the inaugural class of the LPN apprentice program. Officials with Ochsner and the LWC expect to grow the program to include a broader group of job seekers.

“Our partnership with Ochsner has made significant strides towards diversifying career pathways in Louisiana, and the cultivation of this LPN apprenticeship is no exception,” said Ava Dejoie, LWC Executive Director. “It speaks to the desire of many healthcare professionals to advance their careers and provides an effective avenue to achieve that goal. We look forward to witnessing the countless success stories that this program will undoubtedly generate.”

To find out about Ochsner’s LPN Registered Apprenticeship Program, visit www.ochsner.org/careers.

