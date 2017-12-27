Surveillance video shows masked man stealing from antique store on Christmas morning

It is believed this man stole about $4,000 worth of merchandise from Heritage House in Denham Springs. (Source: Heritage House)

Police are actively searching for the man who broke into an antique shop early Christmas morning and made off with thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise.

Surveillance video from inside Heritage House shows the masked man filling a large sack with items around 4 a.m.

It is believed he got away with about $4,000 worth of sterling silver.

The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating.

Carmen Farish is in Denham Springs speaking with the owners and investigators. She will have the full story on the evening editions of WAFB 9News.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.