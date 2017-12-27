Napoleonville man accused of cutting another man on Christmas

Authorities arrested a Napoleonville man on Christmas for allegedly cutting another man with a knife, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said deputies responded to the report of a disturbance at 133 Pecan Street around 8:15 p.m. on December 25.

After interviewing witnesses and the alleged victim, deputies received a warrant to arrest Clifton Breaux, 55, on the charge of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon. Falcon said the victim “received wounds to a hand and fingers” during the incident.

Breaux was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on the additional charge of failure to appear in court for numerous traffic violations, according to Falcon. Breaux remains in jail pending a bond hearing.

