Pot use among pregnant women rising, study says

An expert speculates that the rise might be partially explained by the increased availability of legal marijuana in recent years. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - There's a new study out suggesting more pregnant women appear to be using marijuana, sometimes to soothe anxiety and morning sickness.

The study, published Tuesday in the "Journal of the American Medical Association," observed a sample of pregnant women in California.

Pot use among the study subjects climbed from 4.2 percent to 7.1 percent from 2009 through 2016.

An expert speculates that the rise might be partially explained by the increased availability of legal marijuana in recent years.

According to the CDC, doctors caution that marijuana's effects on a fetus aren't clear, but could include low birth weight and developmental problems.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.