State fire marshal officials determine New Roads house fire set intentionally

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed a house in Pointe Coupee Parish early Wednesday morning.

Officials say it happened on Main Street near West End Drive in New Roads around 5:30 a.m. They added no one was home at the time. The house is right next to the fire station, which was also damaged in the fire. A neighboring home was also damaged in the fire.

Firefighters with the Pointe Coupee Fire District No. 5 reported hearing two explosions. They added they hurried to the home and were able to keep the flames from spreading to any other structures.

Investigators from the fire marshal's office were called to the scene and have determined the fire was set intentionally.

According to OSFM, law enforcement officers currently have a possible suspect detained in Baton Rouge for additional questioning.

The owner says the home was first built in 1907. "Feel terrible," said Raymond Garrett. "I can't believe someone would do something like that to my house."

"Investigators are out on scene and determined that it was, in fact, a suspicious fire," added Nicholas Heinen with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal. "Shortly thereafter, a possible suspect was identified and was detained in Baton Rouge by Baton Rouge PD."

The possible suspect has not yet been identified by authorities and has not been formally charged.

Main Street was closed as firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.

The investigation is ongoing.

