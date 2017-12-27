Officials: Possible suspect detained in ongoing New Roads house fire investigation

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cold; isolated PM light rain - a high of 45°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy - a few showers possible - cold, a low of 38°
A Gulfport mother and daughter who have been missing since Tuesday morning have been found safe in New Orleans.More >>
One man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old woman.More >>
Police are actively searching for the man who broke into an antique shop early Christmas morning and made off with thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise.More >>
Ochsner Health System has partnered with the Louisiana Workforce Commission to develop a new apprenticeship program to people with healthcare experience to become Licensed Practical Nurses, the LWC announced Wednesday.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
A Utah sheriff's deputy says he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
Lufkin Police Department is cautioning residents after an elderly woman was allegedly swindled out of $15,000 by a person pretending to be with Publishers Clearing House.More >>
An All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles Tuesday night after someone somehow got on the wrong flight.More >>
Anticipation builds as viewers all over the world await the emergence of baby bald eaglets.More >>
Police said two men forced their way into a home, shot two men and kidnapped a woman, who later was thrown off an interstate bridge into the Arkansas River.More >>
It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.More >>
