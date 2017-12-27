Officials: Possible suspect detained in ongoing New Roads house fire investigation

Main Street near West end Drive in New Roads (Source: WAFB)

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that started at a house in Pointe Coupee Parish early Wednesday morning.

Officials said it happened on Main Street near West End Drive in New Roads around 5:30 a.m. They added no one was home at the time.

According to OSFM, law enforcement officers currently have a possible suspect detained in Baton Rouge for additional questioning.

The Pointe Coupee Fire District No. 5 reported it initially responded to the scene to put out the fire and fire marshals later arrived at the scene to help with the investigation.

Main Street was closed as firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.

The investigation is ongoing.

