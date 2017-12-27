Officials: Possible suspect detained in ongoing New Roads house fire investigation

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that started at a house in Pointe Coupee Parish early Wednesday morning.More >>
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that started at a house in Pointe Coupee Parish early Wednesday morning.More >>
It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.More >>
It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.More >>
Two sisters wanted in connection with a shooting were arrested Tuesday, but only one of them remains behind bars.More >>
Two sisters wanted in connection with a shooting were arrested Tuesday, but only one of them remains behind bars.More >>
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire at a home on Sunset Boulevard Tuesday night.More >>
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire at a home on Sunset Boulevard Tuesday night.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
A Guatemalan woman facing deportation spent Christmas night at the Salt Lake City airport before flying back to her native country with her four young children after months of failed efforts to stay in the U.S.More >>
A Guatemalan woman facing deportation spent Christmas night at the Salt Lake City airport before flying back to her native country with her four young children after months of failed efforts to stay in the U.S.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
A Utah sheriff's deputy says he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.More >>
A Utah sheriff's deputy says he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
An All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles Tuesday night after someone somehow got on the wrong flight.More >>
An All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles Tuesday night after someone somehow got on the wrong flight.More >>
It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.More >>
It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.More >>
Anticipation builds as viewers all over the world await the emergence of baby bald eaglets.More >>
Anticipation builds as viewers all over the world await the emergence of baby bald eaglets.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>