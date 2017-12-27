CAUGHT: Police arrest sisters wanted in connection with fight in which shots were fired

Two sisters wanted in connection with a shooting were arrested Tuesday, but only one of them remains behind bars.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Audrey Delone, 29, and her older sister, Ashley Delone Allen, 31, were taken into custody in connection with a shooting on Julia Street in Baton Rouge on December 6.

According to the arrest warrant, there was an argument between Audrey Delone and another woman in the parking lot of a store. It added the man, who is apparently in the middle of the disagreement between the two women, said he and his current girlfriend drove off but that the Delone sisters followed them.

The warrant stated the man said Ashley Delone Allen was driving the car and Audrey Delone, who was sitting on the passenger side, pointed a gun at he and his girlfriend.

It added once the vehicles stopped at a home on Julia Street, Ashley Delone Allen got out of the car and started to fight with the woman in the other car while she was still in that car.

Reports indicate the man said he jumped in and tried to stop the fight because his girlfriend is six months pregnant. The reports stated he told investigators it was at that point that Audrey Delone pulled out a gun and started shooting at him, while he was right next to his girlfriend.

According to the arrest warrant, the man and Audrey Delone were in a relationship for 15 years and have five children together.

The warrant stated Audrey Delone was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Jail records show her bond is set at $185,000.

Another warrant added Ashley Delone Allen was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of principals, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of simple battery. Jail records show she was released after posting a $32,500 bond.

