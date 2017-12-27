LSU football players enjoy dinner at TJ Ribs

After practice Tuesday, the LSU football team was off to TJ Ribs for dinner.

It's the same place where Coach O will do his live bowl game radio show at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Now, you've probably seen the wait staff write their names upside down on the paper table cloth before, but it was Tiger defensive back Todd Harris from Plaquemine with the art work Tuesday night.

There were no Xs and Os or anything serious, just stick figures to pass the time while Will Clapp and the rest of the offensive line hit the serving line.

He's spent plenty of time running for office in the past, but Gov. John Bel Edwards was passing, instead, on Tuesday.

Edwards was seen dropping back in the pocket after dropping in on LSU's Citrus Bowl practice.

Edwards was wearing jersey No. 11, which might remind some of LSU's most talked about dual threat quarterback ever, Ryan Perrilloux.

And, Edwards wasn't strictly a pocket passer, getting in a little roll out look for the Fighting Irish scouts to study, when he wasn't huddling the team up or giving them a pep talk.

Edwards reminded the Tigers they will represent the entire state of Louisiana when they take on Notre Dame on New Year's Day on national television.

The university shot and released the video in slow motion, giving it an NFL Films feel for the Christmas holidays.

