LSU begins final preps before heading to Orlando to face Notre Dame in Citrus Bowl

The Tigers have two more practices in Baton Rouge before heading to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl.

"I think a lot of success in bowl games is due to your motivation or lack thereof, and I think your mindset going in has to be one of not 'This is just a game that doesn't count or doesn't matter,'" said senior H-back J.D. Moore. "But really, for us, it's a game to get to 10 wins and a game to really propel us into a strong offseason."

"The last two or three games, we've been holding teams to 50 and 60 rushing yards and this is like the No. 7 rushing team in the country, if I'm not mistaken," added sophomore linebacker Devin White.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and the Irish arrived in Orlando on Tuesday, obviously taking their Citrus Bowl matchup with LSU very seriously.

A 9Sports team leaves for Orlando on Wednesday and will begin coverage of the Tigers and Irish shortly after.

Twelve LSU tigers, including fifth-year senior Christian LaCouture, have graduated from school and can wear the "SEC Graduation Patch" on their uniforms for the Citrus Bowl.

Some other Tigers who have completed their undergraduate studies include Danny Etling, Frank Herron, KJ Malone, and Corey Thompson.

