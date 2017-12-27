Knowing the difference between the common cold and flu

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is offering free rides with Uber on New Year's Eve in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young victims.
BRPD Deputy Chief of Police David Hamilton has been ousted from that coveted position but will remain on the force as a sergeant. The move comes just days before Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is expected to name a new Chief of Police for the department. Interim Baton Rouge Police Chief Jonathan Dunnam made the decision regarding Hamilton, who has put in the deputy chief role exactly three years ago today. The deputy chief of police position requires an evaluation by the po...
Residents in Ascension Parish who would like to recycle their Christmas tree can do so from Thursday, December 28 through Friday, January 12.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has joined West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in filing a brief urging a federal appeals court to overturn a lower court ruling and to enforce President Donald Trump's executive order regarding sanctuary cities.
Disneyland isn't sure when the power will be back on, but evacuation from the rides is orderly.
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.
Police said two men forced their way into a home, shot two men and kidnapped a woman, who later was thrown off an interstate bridge into the Arkansas River.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.
It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.
