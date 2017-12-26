Baton Rouge native won Great American Baking Show, but her shining moment was taken away

It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.

Vallery Lomas actually won the competition, only to have the show pulled amid a scandal. But she says she knows what to do when lemons are thrown her way.

It was one of the proudest moments of her life. A Baton Rouge native, Lomas was crowned the winner of the Great American Baking Show, but her winning moment never aired on TV. One of the judges, Anthony Iuzzini, was accused of sexual misconduct, and ABC canceled the show after only two episodes.

“I got a phone call from one of the producers that was with us in England...she said, 'Well the network has decided to pull the show,' and I was shocked,” Lomas said.

That shock quickly turned to anger, and then utter disappointment. The 32-year-old attorney, who now lives in New York, had dedicated six months of her life to filming and promoting the show. She and the other nine contestants were written off as collateral damage.

A favorite throughout the season, Lomas wowed the judges. Millions of people were supposed to see those moments.

“I was so looking forward to everyone seeing how the show unfolded, because it was really going to be an interesting, great show,” Lomas said.

Now, she's found comfort from her big family in Baton Rouge, including her grandmothers, who inspired her to bake.

“These are homemade doughnuts and I'm filling them with homemade persimmon jam,” Lomas said in her Mom's kitchen.

She says she's now exploring new opportunities to showcase her talents. She's made several connections from her popular blog, Foodie in New York.

“Just reading those comments, it really encourages me and reminds me that I still have a lot of baking to do,” Lomas said.

