Home on Sunset Boulevard heavily damaged in 2nd alarm fire

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire at a home on Sunset Boulevard Tuesday night.

The call went out just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26. Flames could be seen coming from the home on Sunset Boulevard across from Highland Road. Firefighters arrived on scene to find flames coming through the roof of the garage. Despite their efforts to contain the fire, it spread to the attic, prompting them to call a second alarm.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control around 7:15 p.m. Officials with BRFD say the cause of this fire is accidental.

BREAKING: Fire burning this home on Sunset Blvd off Highland Rd. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/oN3cYZwYNO — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) December 27, 2017

According to a neighbor, the home was just remodeled a few months ago.

No injuries were reported. The home received heavy smoke and fire damage. The American Red Cross was called out to assist the family.

