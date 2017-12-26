Home catches fire on Sunset Boulevard

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding to a house fire at a home on Sunset Boulevard.

The call went out just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26. Flames could be seen coming from the home on Sunset Boulevard across from Highland Road.

BREAKING: Fire burning this home on Sunset Blvd off Highland Rd. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/oN3cYZwYNO — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) December 27, 2017

According to a neighbor, the home was just remodeled a few months ago.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update it when we know more.

