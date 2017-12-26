Kidney disease can lead to diabetes, not just the other way around

Kidney disease increases the risk for diabetes, a new study finds.More >>
Kidney disease increases the risk for diabetes, a new study finds.More >>
Seniors are wasting their time and money taking calcium and vitamin D supplements to ward off the brittle bones of old age, a new review concludes.More >>
Seniors are wasting their time and money taking calcium and vitamin D supplements to ward off the brittle bones of old age, a new review concludes.More >>
A stomach bug can quickly put a damper on your Christmas Day festivities.More >>
A stomach bug can quickly put a damper on your Christmas Day festivities.More >>
With a flourish of his pen, President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law the biggest revamping of the U.S. tax code in three decades. It also means the end of the Affordable Care Act's controversial individual mandateMore >>
With a flourish of his pen, President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law the biggest revamping of the U.S. tax code in three decades. It also means the end of the Affordable Care Act's controversial individual mandateMore >>
A comprehensive survey on the widening American waistline finds that as paychecks get bigger, women's average weight tends to drop.More >>
A comprehensive survey on the widening American waistline finds that as paychecks get bigger, women's average weight tends to drop.More >>
Your Mom may have been right about broccoli's goodness. A small study hints that a substance in the crunchy veggy may help some with diabetes get better control of their blood sugar.More >>
Your Mom may have been right about broccoli's goodness. A small study hints that a substance in the crunchy veggy may help some with diabetes get better control of their blood sugar.More >>
People with type 2 diabetes who aren't taking insulin don't necessarily need to check their blood sugar levels, a new study contends.More >>
People with type 2 diabetes who aren't taking insulin don't necessarily need to check their blood sugar levels, a new study contends.More >>
A new class of type 2 diabetes drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors could increase the risk of a rare, life-threatening complication of the disease called ketoacidosis, a new study warns.More >>
A new class of type 2 diabetes drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors could increase the risk of a rare, life-threatening complication of the disease called ketoacidosis, a new study warns.More >>
Kidneys from deceased diabetic donors can save the lives of patients on the transplant wait-list, researchers say.More >>
Kidneys from deceased diabetic donors can save the lives of patients on the transplant wait-list, researchers say.More >>
Insulin typically saves the lives of those with diabetes, but it can also be a way for some people to kill themselves, a new review warns.More >>
Insulin typically saves the lives of those with diabetes, but it can also be a way for some people to kill themselves, a new review warns.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.