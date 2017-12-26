Seniors don't need calcium, vitamin d supplements: review

Kidney disease increases the risk for diabetes, a new study finds.More >>
Seniors are wasting their time and money taking calcium and vitamin D supplements to ward off the brittle bones of old age, a new review concludes.More >>
A stomach bug can quickly put a damper on your Christmas Day festivities.More >>
With a flourish of his pen, President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law the biggest revamping of the U.S. tax code in three decades. It also means the end of the Affordable Care Act's controversial individual mandateMore >>
A comprehensive survey on the widening American waistline finds that as paychecks get bigger, women's average weight tends to drop.More >>
Seniors are wasting their time and money taking calcium and vitamin D supplements to ward off the brittle bones of old age, a new review concludes.More >>
More than one in three elderly Americans describe themselves as lonely, and the holidays can be especially isolating for them, geriatric experts warn.More >>
Even months after recovering from the flu, older people remain at increased risk for a heart attack, stroke or disability, a doctor who specializes in infectious diseases warns.More >>
More doctors in the United States are turning to a new clinical specialty -- nursing home care.More >>
Don't try saying you're too or too busy to exercise, especially after that calorie-laden Thanksgiving dinner.More >>
