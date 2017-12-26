VIDEO: MLB rookie surprises parents with mortgage payoff

A first-round Major League Baseball first baseman gave his parents a special gift for Christmas and he hasn't played an out yet.

Arizona Diamondbacks draftee Pavin Smith tweeted out a video on Christmas morning of his family reading the news. The video showed Smith's mom reading a letter penned by him that left both his parents in tears.

"Thank you for everything you have done for me!" Smith said in the tweet. "This doesn't make up for any of it," he added.

As of Tuesday morning, the video had more than 4,400 re-tweets and had been liked 20,000 times.

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

Smith, 21, was the seventh overall selection in this year's Major League Baseball Draft after starring at the University of Virginia.

