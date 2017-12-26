Day after Christmas has become 'Day of Procrastinator' for some shoppers

Black Friday has become a defacto holiday for shoppers to prepare for Christmas, and more and more, the day after Christmas has become the day of the procrastinator.

You would think that on the day after Christmas, people would be all shopped out, but December 26 has become the day of the procrastinator.

“Yeah, I'm a slacker sometimes, but I get it done, eventually,” said William D’Armond, one late shopper.

The mall was full of shoppers who didn't quite meet the December 25 deadline. “There's a lot of people here, but I thought it would be a lot crazier than it has been,” said Gabriel Mitchell, a shopper returning gifts.

Fewer crowds fighting over the latest fad seems to be high on the procrastinator's wish list. “I feel like it's a lot less stressful,” said D’Armond.

And with all the post-Christmas sales, who can blame someone for passing on Christmas shopping in favor of a little post-Christmas savings? “Mostly 40 percent off, half-off, 25 percent off,” said Jairony Norwood.

Of course, the day after Christmas is also the day for the traditional returning of the gifts. “Returns, stuff you didn't quite get, or asked for or fit just right. These days, people just want what they want. People will give them a gift and it's easier for them to exchange it and get what they actually want,” said Mitchell.

So if that Christmas gift wasn't just right, or still hasn't made it under the tree, don't worry. You've got 364 days to put off shopping for next Christmas.

