Video game 'addiction' to be classified as mental illness

A first-round Major League Baseball first baseman gave his parents a special gift for Christmas and he hasn't played an out yet.More >>
A first-round Major League Baseball first baseman gave his parents a special gift for Christmas and he hasn't played an out yet.More >>
Feral swine do more than $1.5 billion a year in damage around the country, and scientists are taking what could be a big step toward controlling them.More >>
Feral swine do more than $1.5 billion a year in damage around the country, and scientists are taking what could be a big step toward controlling them.More >>
One man remains on the loose, but two suspects have been arrested after a break-in while the homeowners were on vacation, according to investigators.More >>
One man remains on the loose, but two suspects have been arrested after a break-in while the homeowners were on vacation, according to investigators.More >>
A Louisiana-based investment adviser has been charged with defrauding clients by using their money for personal expenses to pay off other investors and to invest in a risky real estate venture.More >>
A Louisiana-based investment adviser has been charged with defrauding clients by using their money for personal expenses to pay off other investors and to invest in a risky real estate venture.More >>
Black Friday has become a defacto holiday for shoppers to prepare for Christmas, and more and more, the day after Christmas has become the day of the procrastinator.More >>
Black Friday has become a defacto holiday for shoppers to prepare for Christmas, and more and more, the day after Christmas has become the day of the procrastinator.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
The full amount was due by November 2018.More >>
The full amount was due by November 2018.More >>
A California woman's Christmas Eve surprise for her mother is going viral on Twitter.More >>
A California woman's Christmas Eve surprise for her mother is going viral on Twitter.More >>
A deputy rushed into a frozen pond on Christmas Day and smashed through the ice to get to a little boy who had fallen through the ice chasing a dog.More >>
A deputy rushed into a frozen pond on Christmas Day and smashed through the ice to get to a little boy who had fallen through the ice chasing a dog.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>