FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly, possibly wet

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TUESDAY: Cloudy and quite chilly - scattered light rain later in the afternoon; NE winds and a high of 49°

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing areas of light rain (70% coverage) - patchy fog possible; a low of 42°

WEDNESDAY: Numerous rain showers (60% coverage) - cold; a high of 46°

THURSDAY: Generally cloudy skies - scattered showers (30%); a high of 50°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy - dry; not "as" chilly - a high of 56°

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix; an afternoon high pushing into the upper 50°s

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Mostly cloudy, scattered rain (40%); a high of 52°

NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT: Turning colder - perhaps a few lingering showers (?); a low in the lower 30°s

MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY) - Sunshine returns but it stays cold - a "high" of only 43°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- After a spectacularly lovely (but chilly!) Christmas Day, our weather will start to take a downward turn … starting with Tuesday, quite chilly and rain showers beginning to pop up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar

- Overall, a cool and damp few days ahead (potential wet weather lasting into the first half of the day Thursday); and, generally speaking, only light rain showers are expected - overall, nothing "heavy" or "severe" …

- For a change, temperatures will now trend "below normal" for late December - after unseasonably warm days "prior" to Christmas, now the week "after" Christmas, we’re forecast to stay considerably below our "normal" daytime high of 63°

- The upcoming weekend forecast is rather "uncertain" … with model runs currently in very little agreement; particularly with respect to "wet weather timing" and exactly "how cold" it will get this far south??

- IF there is any possibility for any "other type" of precipitation (aka wintry mix!), it will most likely occur early New Year’s Day (pre-dawn hours of next Monday) … but, we’ll need to wait a bit longer to firm up this part of the long range forecast!!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: East winds, 15 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; Light/moderate chop

Inland Lakes: NE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR DECEMBER 27:

High Tide: 7:20 p.m. +0.6

Low Tide: 6:35 a.m. +0.1

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR DECEMBER 26 … 84° (2015); 15° (1983)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR DECEMBER 26 … 63°; 42°

SUNRISE: 7:00 a.m.

SUNSET: 5:11 p.m.

