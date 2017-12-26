AG Jeff Landry gives tips for exchanging, returning Christmas gifts

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has provided some tips for consumers who are going to return their Christmas gifts.

“Return policies vary greatly from store to store,” Landry said. “So taking a little time to understand each one will go a long way in ensuring your holiday stays merry and bright.”



The attorney general suggests these tips to ensure the exchange and return process is hassle-free:

Keep your receipts.

Keep original packaging.

Bring identification.

Monitor the return clock as many retailers base their return time frame on purchase date.

Understand return policies for sale merchandise since policies for sale or clearance merchandise may be different than merchandise sold at full price.

Ask about restocking fees, especially for electronics or large-ticket items.

Ask about return shipping fees as some merchandise bought online can be returned to a brick-and-mortar location instead of through the mail.

For more consumer tips and information, visit www.AGJeffLandry.com or call General Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-351-4889.

