Third suspect turns himself in for Gonzales break-ins while homeowners were on vacation

All three suspects have been arrested after a break-in while the homeowners were on vacation, according to investigators.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says Rayquan Ransom, 19, turned himself in on Wednesday morning. Ransom was wanted on two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a firearm, two counts of felony theft, and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Sheriff Jeff Wiley says Timyrus Jenkins, 22, of Gonzales, turned himself in Saturday. Then on Tuesday, James David, 17, turned himself in to authorities as well.

Officials say the trio broke into a house on Royal Dunes Drive in Gonzales early Thursday morning. It's believed the suspects got away with a safe, jewelry, a handgun, and collectible coins. The suspects then returned Friday night and stole electronics and two vehicles, officials added.

Wiley says deputies were able to get surveillance video that showed the suspects dumping the safe Friday morning. He added they were able to get a license plate off the vehicle used, which resulted in a name and address of the vehicle’s owner.

He added deputies obtained a search warrant for the home and found the stolen collectible coins. He says they also located a small amount of marijuana in the home. According to Wiley, Jenkins surrendered to authorities a short time later.

Officials report they also found the stolen electronics and the two vehicles.

Jenkins is charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a firearm, and felony theft.

Anyone with information on about this crime is encouraged to call APSO at 225-621-4636, texting the information to 847411, which is an anonymous tip line, or contacting Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.