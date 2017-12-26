Man accused of shooting teen, another man during brawl

A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
TUESDAY: Cloudy and quite chilly - scattered light rain later in the afternoon; NE winds and a high of 49°
TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing areas of light rain (70% coverage) - patchy fog possible; a low of 42°
TUESDAY: Cloudy and quite chilly - scattered light rain later in the afternoon; NE winds and a high of 49°
TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing areas of light rain (70% coverage) - patchy fog possible; a low of 42°
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has provided some tips for consumers who are going to return their Christmas gifts.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has provided some tips for consumers who are going to return their Christmas gifts.More >>
Two men remain on the loose, but a third suspect was arrested after a break-in while the homeowners were on vacation, according to investigators.More >>
Two men remain on the loose, but a third suspect was arrested after a break-in while the homeowners were on vacation, according to investigators.More >>
Although the amount of films being made in Louisiana and Baton Rouge is not what it was before the state legislature capped the film tax in 2015, production is beginning to pick up again, officials say.More >>
Although the amount of films being made in Louisiana and Baton Rouge is not what it was before the state legislature capped the film tax in 2015, production is beginning to pick up again, officials say.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.More >>
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.More >>
Tara Smith is still in awe she escaped a sinking car after accidentally crashing into an icy lake. But her heart is broken.More >>
Tara Smith is still in awe she escaped a sinking car after accidentally crashing into an icy lake. But her heart is broken.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas. Sarah and James Caperton were driving to visit relatives on Monday when an officer with the Decherd Police Department pulled them over. Decherd, which is located 40 miles east of Fayetteville, happens to be where Officer Tristian Delacruz made a high-profile stop before talking with the Caperton family. Officer Delacruz let the family off with a warning before turning his attention to ...More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas. Sarah and James Caperton were driving to visit relatives on Monday when an officer with the Decherd Police Department pulled them over. Decherd, which is located 40 miles east of Fayetteville, happens to be where Officer Tristian Delacruz made a high-profile stop before talking with the Caperton family. Officer Delacruz let the family off with a warning before turning his attention to ...More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.More >>
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.More >>