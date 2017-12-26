Man accused of shooting teen, another man during brawl

A domestic dispute led to a shooting that sent two people to the hospital and the suspected shooter to jail Christmas Eve night, according to authorities.

Court documents show James McManus Jr., 24, of Baton Rouge, is facing attempted murder and other charges in connection with a shooting on Bluewater Drive around 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to the probable cause report, a man and his wife got into an argument and the woman contacted her family members claiming abuse. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported some of her family members arrived at the house, which led to an argument, but was eventually followed by “an all-out fight” in the street.

Investigators said McManus fired two shots at some point, wounding a 14-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man. They added the victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries to their legs. They are both expected to survive.

The PC stated McManus is related to the woman who contacted family members reporting abuse by her husband.

Records indicate McManus is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

His bond is set at $25,000.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.