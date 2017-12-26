Ascension Parish releases Christmas tree drop-off details

Residents in Ascension Parish who would like to recycle their Christmas tree can do so from Thursday, December 28 through Friday, January 12.

Parish President Kenny Matassa said the trees can be dropped off at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center at 9039 St. Landry Road in Gonzales.

He added the drop-off area is indicated on signs for drivers after they enter the gate.

Officials said the trees cannot have any decorations or stands on them.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.