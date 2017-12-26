Christmas tree recycling/pickup in East Baton Rouge Parish

The East Baton Rouge Parish Christmas tree recycling program is providing curbside pickup of trees for those living in the parish.

This does not include people who live in Baker and Zachary. Several drop-off locations will also be available.

Officials said Christmas trees placed on the curb will be collected between January 8 and January 21. There will only be one pickup in each area, so residents are encouraged to leave their tree on the curb between those dates.

Trees may be placed on the curb for recycling beginning December 26, however, collection will not begin until January 8.

Clean trees should be placed on the curb about 3 feet from other bagged or un-bundled trash, or other woody waste. Residents should remove all tinsel, stands, lights, ornaments, or plastic bags from trees before placing them on the curb. Several drop-off sites will also be available for residents who would rather not place their tree on the curb. The following drop-off sites will be open Tuesday, December 26 through Friday, January 26:

Independence Park: Parking lot off Lobdell between the tennis courts and Liberty Lagoon

Highland Road Park: 14024 Highland Rd.

Memorial Stadium: Grassy lot near the corner of Scenic and Foss

Flannery Road Park: 801 S Flannery Rd.

LSU: Skip Bertram Dr. in lot across from Vet School

Click here for more information

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.