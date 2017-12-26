Woman, 2 children shot to death at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (AP) - Police say a man shot and killed a woman and two children at an apartment complex in Phoenix before getting into a shootout with officers.
Police were called to the scene Monday afternoon on a report of a shooting and found a woman dead outside.
Sgt. Jonathan Howard says officers tried to talk to the suspect, who had barricaded himself inside an apartment. Howard says the unidentified man indicated to them that he had killed two children.
Several hours later, Howard says the man began shooting at officers. One officer was injured. After a brief exchange of gunfire, the suspect was taken into custody. The man did not appear to be injured.
Howard says police then found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
