St. George Fire Department responds to apartment fire at Jefferson Shadows Apartments

The St. George Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Jefferson Highway Monday night.

The call went out just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, December 25. The fire was reported at an apartment complex near the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard called the Jefferson Shadows Apartments.

Emergency officials say no injuries have been reported at this time. The fire was deemed under control around 10:30 p.m., but at that time, firefighters were still working to put out hot spots.

Fire investigators were called out to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

