Charging battery for toy overheats and starts 2-alarm apartment fire, investigators say

Firefighters responded to a blaze at an apartment complex Christmas night.

The St. George Fire Department reported it happened at the Jefferson Shadows Apartments on Jefferson Highway near Bluebonnet Boulevard just before 9:30 p.m.

Asst. Fire Chief Chad Roberson said the investigator determined the battery for a remote control car was charging on a bed and overheated, sparking the fire. He added the fire started on the second floor and spread into the attic.

According to Roberson, flames were shooting through the roof when the first crew arrived on the scene and a second alarm was called a short time later due to the size of the fire.

"I was really scared," said Rick Annweiler, who lives at the complex. "I saw the flames, big time flames. It was just jumping from apartment to apartment. I saw the place had a fire wall. I think that may have stopped it, along with the quick work of the fire department."

Emergency officials said no injuries were reported. The fire was deemed under control around 10:30 p.m., but firefighters worked past that time to put out hot spots.

Officials added the fire affected 26 tenants at the complex.

