Firefighters battle blaze on Washington Street

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire on Washington Street.

The fire broke out around 5:15 p.m. on Christmas Day in the 2600 block of Washington Street. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The homeowner says no one was at the house at the time of the fire and that everyone is safe.

HAPPENING NOW: House fire on the 2600 block of Washington Ave in north Baton Rouge @WAFB pic.twitter.com/EhDKB0pPrI — Kevin Frey (@KevinWAFB) December 25, 2017

Fire has now spread to the other side of the home ... fire crews fighting back big flames @WAFB pic.twitter.com/KXiTpM6b7N — Kevin Frey (@KevinWAFB) December 25, 2017

The fire was mostly put out around 6:30 p.m. Crews from Entergy also responded to the scene because the fire knocked down some power lines.

