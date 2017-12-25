Firefighters battle blaze on Washington Avenue - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters battle blaze on Washington Avenue

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Fire on Washington Avenue (Source: WAFB) Fire on Washington Avenue (Source: WAFB)
Fire on Washington Avenue (Source: WAFB) Fire on Washington Avenue (Source: WAFB)
Fire on Washington Avenue (Source: WAFB) Fire on Washington Avenue (Source: WAFB)
Fire on Washington Avenue (Source: WAFB) Fire on Washington Avenue (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire on Washington Avenue.

The fire broke out around 5:15 p.m. on Christmas Day in the 2600 block of Washington Avenue. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined. The homeowner says no one was at the house at the time of the fire and that everyone is safe.

The fire was extinguished about an hour after it started. Crews from Entergy also responded to the scene because the fire knocked down some power lines.

BRFD officials say the house is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly