Person possibly riding ATV hit by car on S 14th Street

Person possibly riding ATV hit by car on S 14th Street

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Person possibly riding ATV struck by car (Source: WAFB) Person possibly riding ATV struck by car (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A person was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car Christmas Day.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Monday, December 25 on S 14th Street at Julia Street. Emergency personnel say one person was transported to a local hospital. The person's condition is currently unknown. It appears the person may have been riding an ATV when they were hit by the car.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is working this case.

