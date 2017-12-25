Home heavily damaged in Christmas Day electrical fire

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Galvez Street on Christmas Day just after 11 a.m.

BRFD arrived at the house in the 2600 block of Galvez Street to find flames coming from the back of the house. The fire took about half an hour to put out. It was determined the fire was electrical in nature and started in the kitchen of the home.

No one was injured in the incident, but the house received heavy smoke and fire damage, say officials with BRFD. The American Red Cross was called out to help the family.

