Where you can and can't shoot off fireworks for New Year's Eve

Where you can and can't shoot off fireworks for New Year's Eve

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
With New Year's Eve approaching, it's important to keep local laws, and safety, in mind as you celebrate.

Different parishes and cities have different regulations, so double check your area's laws to be sure it's legal to use fireworks.

If you decide that you'd rather put on your own fireworks show this year, you'll want to make sure you understand the rules. They change depending on which parish you're in. We will update this information as we receive it.

ASCENSION PARISH: 

  • Fireworks are allowed within the parish with the exception of Donaldsonville and Gonzales

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH: 

  • Fireworks are not allowed anywhere in the parish, including the cities of Central, Baker, and Zachary. If caught, you'll face up to a $500 fine or up to six months in jail

LIVINGSTON PARISH: 

  • Fireworks are legal within the parish with the exception of Denham Springs and Walker. If you're caught once, you'll have to pay up to $100. If you're caught again, it can total up to $500

ST. MARY PARISH:

  • Fireworks can be set off from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. December 15 through January 1
  • Additional hours are from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve
  • Fireworks are legal within the parish with the exception of city limits
  • Fireworks are NOT allowed within 1,000 feet of a church, hospital, school, fireworks stand, or public building

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

  • Fireworks are allowed in unincorporated areas of the parish
  • Fireworks are NOT allowed in the city or town limits

Here are some additional tips for firework safety:

  • Find a clear area away from buildings and vehicles
  • Designate a responsible adult
  • Do NOT give fireworks to children
  • Don't drink alcohol and use fireworks
  • Read all safety labels on the packaging
  • Only use fireworks in the way they were intended
  • Have water ready in case of fire
  • Wear safety glasses
  • Never relight a "dud" firework. Soak it in water instead.

