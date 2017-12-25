Woman faces felony charges after causing fiery Christmas Eve crash that killed young mother and baby

A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police reported Jillian Ramsay, 36, of Loranger, was impaired when she collided with the car Shelly Mulkey, 19, of Tickfaw, and her 7-month-old son, Ryan McCollum Jr., were passengers in.

Investigators say the crash happened on LA 1065 (North Cherry Street) near the intersection with LA 1064 in Tickfaw around 8:45 p.m.

Sr. Tpr. Dustin Dwight with LSP says witness statements and evidence at the scene led troopers to determine Ramsay was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima northbound on LA 1065 at a high rate of speed after driving off from a previous crash.

He added Ryan McCollum Sr., Mulkey’s fiancée and the baby’s father, had just turned on to LA 1065 in a 2005 Dodge Stratus when Ramsay’s car crossed the intersection with LA 1064. According to Dwight, Ramsay swerved to the right and rear-ended McCollum’s car, causing the gas tank to rupture and setting both cars on fire.

Authorities say Ramsay suffered only minor injuries in the crash and was able to get out of her car. They added witnesses at the scene pulled McCollum Sr. and Mulkey from the burning car, but the baby was still inside as the car quickly became engulfed in flames. Troopers say witnesses performed CPR on Mulkey.

Dwight reported the Tangipahoa Parish Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the fires. He added Mulkey and McCollum Jr. were pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office. Dwight also says McCollum Sr. and Ramsay were both taken to Northoaks Health Systems for treatment. McCollum Sr.’s condition and the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Troopers say blood samples were taken from both drivers and investigators determined Ramsay was impaired at the time of the crash.

They added after being treated and released from the hospital, she was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on two counts of vehicular homicide, hit and run, and careless operation.

The crash remains under investigation.

