US says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget

Syrian government forces captured new areas south of the capital Damascus near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, increasing pressure on insurgents.

Syrian government forces captured new areas south of the capital Damascus near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, increasing pressure on insurgents.

Officials say a suicide bomber has struck near an office of the Afghan intelligence service in the capital, Kabul, killing at least six people, including a woman in a passing vehicle.

Officials say a suicide bomber has struck near an office of the Afghan intelligence service in the capital, Kabul, killing at least six people, including a woman in a passing vehicle.

(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul). Afghan security personnel arrive near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. A spokesman for the interior ministry says that the bomber blew himself up Monday.

(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul). Afghan security personnel arrive near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. A spokesman for the interior ministry says that the bomber blew himself up Monday.

The president of Guatemala says the Central American country will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The president of Guatemala says the Central American country will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Guatemala says it is moving embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

Guatemala says it is moving embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

In this Dec. 22, 2017, photo, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks in favor of a resolution at United Nations. The government said Sunday, Dec. 24, it had negotiated a significant cut in the UN budget. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

By The Associated Press



The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said on Sunday that the U.N.'s 2018-2019 budget would be slashed by over $285 million. The mission said reductions would also be made to the U.N.'s management and support functions.

The announcement didn't make clear the entire amount of the budget or specify what effect the cut would have on the U.S. contribution.

U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said that the "inefficiency and overspending" of the organization is well-known, and she would not let "the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of."

She also said that while the mission was pleased with the results of budget negotiations, it would continue to "look at ways to increase the U.N.'s efficiency? while protecting our interests."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.