Hospital announces birth of Christmas baby

While Santa Claus traveled throughout the night to do his job, his elves in Baton Rouge were hard at work to prepare 832 Christmas meals to those in need.More >>
Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire on Washington Street.More >>
A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car Christmas Day.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Galvez Street on Christmas Day just after 11 a.m.More >>
The full amount was due by November 2018.More >>
While everyone would love to stay in and enjoy Christmas with the family, let’s face it—sometimes, circumstances arise and you gotta go out. If that’s the case, here are some places that will be open while you celebrate:More >>
Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker died on Friday after a confrontation with their teenage daughter's boyfriend.More >>
The police department says mistakes were made when the officers followed a lead that led them to the wrong man.More >>
The Tucson Police Department said it is investigating an early morning homicide in the 1500 block of West Calle Guadalajara on Saturday.More >>
