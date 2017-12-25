Hospital announces birth of Christmas baby

It was an extra special Christmas morning for one Baton Rouge couple, as the pair welcomed a new bundle of joy into the world.

Baton Rouge General Birth Center reported Aariah Williams was born at 7:42 a.m. to Angel Mosby and Aaron Williams.

Officials said she weighed-in at 6 pounds and 6.4 ounces. She is 18.5 inches long.

The hospital added both mother and baby are doing well.

