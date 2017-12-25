Bah, hum (stomach) bug! Essential holiday food safety tips

With a flourish of his pen, President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law the biggest revamping of the U.S. tax code in three decades. It also means the end of the Affordable Care Act's controversial individual mandateMore >>
With a flourish of his pen, President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law the biggest revamping of the U.S. tax code in three decades. It also means the end of the Affordable Care Act's controversial individual mandateMore >>
A comprehensive survey on the widening American waistline finds that as paychecks get bigger, women's average weight tends to drop.More >>
A comprehensive survey on the widening American waistline finds that as paychecks get bigger, women's average weight tends to drop.More >>
With a hectic holiday schedule, exercise often falls by the wayside. But finding ways to sneak in activity will help you avoid weight gain and ease some of the stress this season can bringMore >>
With a hectic holiday schedule, exercise often falls by the wayside. But finding ways to sneak in activity will help you avoid weight gain and ease some of the stress this season can bringMore >>
Myth has it that fish is brain food -- but it just might be more than myth, a new study suggests.More >>
Myth has it that fish is brain food -- but it just might be more than myth, a new study suggests.More >>
Myth has it that fish is brain food -- but it just might be more than myth, a new study suggests.More >>
Myth has it that fish is brain food -- but it just might be more than myth, a new study suggests.More >>
Overweight children often become obese adults, with attendant problems such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.More >>
Overweight children often become obese adults, with attendant problems such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.More >>
Teens who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or questioning (LGBQ) have a much higher risk for suicidal behavior than other teens, a new study has found.More >>
Teens who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or questioning (LGBQ) have a much higher risk for suicidal behavior than other teens, a new study has found.More >>
A grim reminder -- "Smoking Kills" -- emblazoned right on a cigarette may help young people avoid the deadly habit.More >>
A grim reminder -- "Smoking Kills" -- emblazoned right on a cigarette may help young people avoid the deadly habit.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.