Money raised for girl brutally attacked by raccoon

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - People have come forward to help the family of a 4-month-old girl brutally attacked by a raccoon inside their Philadelphia home.
People had donated more than $1,000 to a GoFundMe page set up to help Journi Black's family find a new home to rent.
Her mother, Ashley Rodgers, says the attack happened on Wednesday on their first night
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Journi underwent four hours of surgery on Thursday and got 65 stitches after the raccoon scraped the girl's face and eyes with its claws.
The city issued a zoning violation to the owner of the property and ordered the owner to repair broken windows and damaged walls to keep out pests.
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.More >>
A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.More >>
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.More >>
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.More >>
If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.More >>
If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.More >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86More >>
Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86More >>