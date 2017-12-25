Arsonist sought after early Christmas morning house fire

Investigators believe a house was intentionally set on fire early Christmas morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Ellerslie Drive, which is off Scenic Highway near I-110, around 12:15 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said it has been ruled arson. He added investigators found there were several different parts of the home where the fire was set.

No one was injured, but officials reported the house has heavy fire and smoke damage.

